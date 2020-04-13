PlayChip (PLA) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

