Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

NASDAQ PS opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,140. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth about $3,231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

