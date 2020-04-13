POA (POA) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. POA has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $17,879.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

