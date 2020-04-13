PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. PolyOne reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

POL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,703. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PolyOne has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

