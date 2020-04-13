PopularCoin (POP) Hits Market Capitalization of $205,507.55

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 404.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $205,507.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 294.5% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00602328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056491 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006310 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008697 BTC.

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,007,335,498 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

