Populous Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $1.23 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003115 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, OKEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bithumb, Binance, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.