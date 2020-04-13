PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.89. 7,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.