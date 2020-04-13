PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.90 million.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.77. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$20.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

