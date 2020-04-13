Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFBC. Stephens boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of PFBC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 1,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,487. The company has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Preferred Bank by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

