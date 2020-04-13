Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 230,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

