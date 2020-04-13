Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $313.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $319.58 million. Premier reported sales of $422.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.60 on Monday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $46,112,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after buying an additional 79,713 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Premier by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 104,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

