Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,112,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 253,912 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.