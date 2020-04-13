Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on PGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50,828.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNX stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

