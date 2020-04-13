Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

