Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.83. 1,773,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

