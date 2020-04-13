ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 54,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

