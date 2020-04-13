ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 1,903 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of SDOW stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $37.41. 423,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $95.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.