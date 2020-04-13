ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $62,712.62 and $9.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00061349 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.01067364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00248299 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000671 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 160,619,131 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

