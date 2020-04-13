Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

