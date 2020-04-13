Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

NYSE:PEG traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $51.35. 113,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $79,587 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

