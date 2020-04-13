PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Cap Tops $292,363.91

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $292,363.91 and approximately $42,854.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.02750241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

