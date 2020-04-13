PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $438,510.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.04377624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

