Pundi X Price Tops $0.0001 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $25.96 million and $846,800.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.04363339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009612 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,457,965,992 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.