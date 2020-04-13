PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $71,494.42 and $6.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00056775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.77 or 1.00140902 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,066,877,518 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

