QASH Market Capitalization Achieves $11.63 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Huobi, Ethfinex and GOPAX. Over the last week, QASH has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $78,550.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid, Huobi, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

