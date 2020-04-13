qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. qiibee has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $43.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,298,261 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

