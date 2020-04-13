Qitmeer Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 89.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $989.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02765264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00217276 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinBene, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.