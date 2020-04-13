QLC Chain Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance and Switcheo Network. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $39,923.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

