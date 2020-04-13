Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 73,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.