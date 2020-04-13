Qredit Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $203,203.39 and approximately $18.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000541 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

