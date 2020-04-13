Qtum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $341.84 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00019511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Liquid, ZB.COM and BitForex. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $127.22 million and $341.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,275,152 coins and its circulating supply is 96,525,132 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, Bitbns, ABCC, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Ovis, Iquant, Coinnest, HBUS, Allcoin, Liqui, GOPAX, Poloniex, Crex24, CoinEx, Kucoin, Exrates, Coinsuper, Upbit, Livecoin, BitForex, BigONE, CoinEgg, EXX, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, LBank, Bithumb, Bit-Z, HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, Coinone, CoinExchange, Liquid, Cobinhood, OKEx, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, Coindeal, Coinrail and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

