Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $144.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.11. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several research firms have commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

