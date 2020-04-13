QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $110.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

