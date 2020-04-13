Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $100.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $103.04.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $84,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,771,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,489. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Qualys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $34,380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

