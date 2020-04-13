Quanta Utility Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,537.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $830,852.48 and $1,537.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.04329563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037417 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.