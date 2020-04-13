Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 90,208 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,378.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $128.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,171.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,888,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,918.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,852.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.