Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 388.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.48. 14,659,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $492.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

