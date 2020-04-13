Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 56,010 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 228.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,010 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 642,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.