Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 10.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $29,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,932,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after purchasing an additional 428,666 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,348,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,571,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,667. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

