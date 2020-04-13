Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.05 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8,840.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.90. 47,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.