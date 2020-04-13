Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.53 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.78. 63,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

