Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EUFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,031.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

