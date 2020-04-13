Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 252.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,034 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.72. 8,771,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,671,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

