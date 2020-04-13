Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.93. 71,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,490. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.