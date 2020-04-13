Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,682 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.