Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 20,731,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,935,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

