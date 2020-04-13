Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 1.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. 254,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

