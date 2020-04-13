QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,850.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $79,850.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.87 or 0.04383241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

