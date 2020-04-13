QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of QuinStreet worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QuinStreet by 3,374.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 679,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.50 million, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $103,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,611. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

