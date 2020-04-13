QYNO Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a market capitalization of $364.77 and $2.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 368.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

